Workshop details living with Alpha-Gal

CHANUTE — Nearly 40 residents gathered to learn about Alpha-Gal Syndrome during a recent program co-hosted by Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center and the Southwind District of K-State Research and Extension.

Alpha-Gal Syndrome is an emerging allergy, most commonly triggered from the Lone Star tick in the United States.

The ailment is particularly dangerous because of delayed reactions — sometimes hours later — to consuming red meat or being exposed to mammal-derived products like leather boots.

Reactions can range from hives, nausea, and indigestion to severe stomach pain, diarrhea, cough, shortness of breath, low blood pressure, swelling of the lips or throat, and dizziness. Dr. Priscilla Brenes speaks at a Chanute program on dealing with Alpha-Gale Syndrome. Photo by Southwind Extension

THE CHANUTE event offered practical strategies and resources for individuals living with AGS.

Keynote speaker Dr. Priscilla Brenes, a nutrition and wellness specialist at Kansas State University, noted that while there remains no cure for AGS, patients can reduce symptoms by avoiding foods and products that may cause reactions.

According to the CDC, nearly 450,000 Americans are affected by Alpha-Gal, though the number may be higher since many states, Kansas included, do not require reporting. Patients are instead encouraged to self-report to the CDC to help improve awareness and data collection.

Brenes surveyed 30 Alpha-Gal patients in Kansas, uncovering challenges of daily life.

The emotional toll often is just as dire as the physical reactions.

One participant recalled breaking down in tears after being diagnosed, overwhelmed with uncertainty about which foods were safe.

Another shared that over time, he built a diet centered on chicken, turkey, plant-based butter and almond milk. The key was to check ingredient labels before consuming any product.

Beckie Manahan, a physician assistant at NMRMC, spoke about her family’s personal experience with Alpha-Gal, and explained the hospital’s approach to supporting patients.

Diagnosis typically begins with a Serum IgE test for Alpha-Gal sugars (normal levels are less than 0.1), followed by skin or allergy testing if needed.

Once diagnosed, patients receive educational materials and consultations with medical staff to help manage the condition.

Manahan cautioned that AGS patients must avoid hidden sources of mammal-derived ingredients, including whey, casein, tallow, gelatin, lard, certain sugars, and even everyday items such as soaps, shampoos, lotions, lanolin and leather.

“Even fast food fries may have been soaked in beef broth — it’s not just potatoes and oil,” she noted in a press release.