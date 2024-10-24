Starting at
Please complete the previous step to view subscription rates.
This offer is not available for current subscribers. Other restrictions and taxes may apply. Offers and pricing are subject to change without notice.
Your subscription to The Iola Register will renew automatically. Email or call The Iola Register to cancel your account. Before each renewal, we will send you a reminder at least 10 days in advance of the date of your next payment with the term and rate then in effect. If you do nothing, your credit/debit card will be charged. Sales tax may apply.
You will receive an email to confirm your new account after subscribing to The Iola Register, and we’ll send you an email with the day’s headlines and access to our e-edition.
Verifying information
Creating your account
Processing your payment
Linking your subscriptionFrequently Asked Questions