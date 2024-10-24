Marketplace

Thrive Allen County is hiring!
We're hiring a Director of Trails and a Community Health Worker!
Full-Time Custodian/Maintenance Position available!
The Bowlus Fine Arts center has an opening for a Full-Time Custodian/Maintenance Position.Under the supervision of the Facility Manager/Technical Director, the Custodian/Maintenance position is responsible for keeping the Bowlus Fine Arts Center clean, presentable, and in working order.
Sam & Louie’s Is Hiring
Competitive payCash tipsEmployee appreciation partiesFlexible SchedulesWork mealsDiscounts
Full-Time Position Opportunity
The City of Moran, KS is accepting applications for a full-time position in the Electric, Water, and Sewer Departments.
Allen Community College is hiring!
NCCC is hiring!
We are currently accepting applications for multiple positions. For a detailed description of all positions, benefits brochure and instructions for submitting your application, click here to visit our website.
Now Hiring Multiple Positions!
We are looking to grow our team and can't wait to meet you!
Public Auction
Public Auction5th Annual Farm & Machinery Consignment AuctionSaturday, Nov. 2 • 10 a.m.561 1400 St., Humboldt, KS (169 & Hawaii Rd. Exit)
Raymond Kalm Estate Auction
Raymond Kalm Estate Auction 2503 Birch Rd., Garland, KS 66741 Saturday, Nov. 9 • 9:00 A.M.
10th Annual Consignment Auction
10th Annual Consignment Auction 9280 W. 319th St., Louisburg, KS 66053 Saturday, Nov. 2 • 10:00 A.M.
Kelly Sieker Auction
Public Auction Saturday, Oct. 26 • 10:00 A.M.
KJ Electrical Contracting LLC
Your local electricians for residential, commercial, and industrial electrical services!
LACO Guttering
5" & 6" Seamless GutteringCall us for your free estimate!
Personal Service Insurance
PSI has more than 20 companies with 12 licensed agents to provide coverage for farm, commercial, home, auto, life, and crop insurance. Farm, residential and commercial real estate services are also available. Monday thru Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
SEK Garage Doors
SEK Garage Doors services a 100-mile radius around Cherryvale and specializes in garage doors and operators, but also has other services available as well. These include windows, doors, and all your residential, commercial and even agricultural construction needs. Have a question? Don’t hesitate to call, Jason has a solution to your homeowner or commercial needs.
Payless Concrete Products
Payless Concrete Product is ready-mixed concrete, precast materials including many varieties of landscaping blocks, Bulk sand, and gravel, trucking for many materials. All orders are mixed to your specifications. Prompt service. Computerized batching. Over 20 Years of Experience. Orders larger or small we pour quality in them all! Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Heck’s Moving Service
Heck's Moving Service can help you with all your moving needs, furniture, appliances, shop and etc.
General Repair & Supply, Inc.
General Repair & Supply is a machine shop that can repair custom manufacturing. Complete stock of steel, bolts, bearings & related items.
Have the brand-new home of your dreams…in 150 days!
Allen County Realty
New logo, same family feel.
Deer Creek Realty
Commercial Property, Investment & Income, Land, Home in Town, Businesses, Country Homes, Equine Property, Farms, and Ranches for sale
Infinity Real Estate LLC
We can help buy your next home or sell your old one!
Faith Assembly of God
Covenant of Faith Christian Center
Seventh-day Adventist Church
Carlyle Presbyterian Church
Community Church of the Nazarene
Fellowship Regional Church
Iola First Baptist Church
First Presbyterian Church of Iola
Grace Lutheran Church
Harvest Baptist Church
Humboldt United Methodist Church
Iola First Assembly of God
RiverTree Christian Church
Waypoint Church
Wesley United Methodist Church
Packing Papers Available
PACKING PAPERS AVAILABLE at the Iola Register Office. $3 per bundle.