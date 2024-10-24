Marketplace

 | Thu, Oct 24, 2024
Thrive Allen County is hiring!

We're hiring a Director of Trails and a Community Health Worker!

Full-Time Custodian/Maintenance Position available!

The Bowlus Fine Arts center has an opening for a Full-Time Custodian/Maintenance Position.Under the supervision of the Facility Manager/Technical Director, the Custodian/Maintenance position is responsible for keeping the Bowlus Fine Arts Center clean, presentable, and in working order.

Sam & Louie’s Is Hiring

Competitive payCash tipsEmployee appreciation partiesFlexible SchedulesWork mealsDiscounts

Full-Time Position Opportunity

The City of Moran, KS is accepting applications for a full-time position in the Electric, Water, and Sewer Departments.

Allen Community College is hiring!

We’re hiring at Allen Community College!

NCCC is hiring!

We are currently accepting applications for multiple positions. For a detailed description of all positions, benefits brochure and instructions for submitting your application, click here to visit our website.

Now Hiring Multiple Positions!

We are looking to grow our team and can't wait to meet you!

Auction

Public Auction

Public Auction5th Annual Farm & Machinery Consignment AuctionSaturday, Nov. 2 • 10 a.m.561 1400 St., Humboldt, KS (169 & Hawaii Rd. Exit)

Raymond Kalm Estate Auction

Raymond Kalm Estate Auction 2503 Birch Rd., Garland, KS 66741 Saturday, Nov. 9 • 9:00 A.M.

10th Annual Consignment Auction

10th Annual Consignment Auction 9280 W. 319th St., Louisburg, KS 66053 Saturday, Nov. 2 • 10:00 A.M.

Kelly Sieker Auction

Public Auction Saturday, Oct. 26 • 10:00 A.M.

Services

KJ Electrical Contracting LLC

Your local electricians for residential, commercial, and industrial electrical services!

LACO Guttering

5" & 6" Seamless GutteringCall us for your free estimate!

Personal Service Insurance

PSI has more than 20 companies with 12 licensed agents to provide coverage for farm, commercial, home, auto, life, and crop insurance. Farm, residential and commercial real estate services are also available. Monday thru Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SEK Garage Doors

SEK Garage Doors services a 100-mile radius around Cherryvale and specializes in garage doors and operators, but also has other services available as well. These include windows, doors, and all your residential, commercial and even agricultural construction needs. Have a question? Don’t hesitate to call, Jason has a solution to your homeowner or commercial needs.

Payless Concrete Products

Payless Concrete Product is ready-mixed concrete, precast materials including many varieties of landscaping blocks, Bulk sand, and gravel, trucking for many materials. All orders are mixed to your specifications. Prompt service. Computerized batching. Over 20 Years of Experience. Orders larger or small we pour quality in them all! Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Heck’s Moving Service

Heck's Moving Service can help you with all your moving needs, furniture, appliances, shop and etc.

General Repair & Supply, Inc.

General Repair & Supply is a machine shop that can repair custom manufacturing. Complete stock of steel, bolts, bearings & related items.

Homes for Sale

Have the brand-new home of your dreams…in 150 days!

Build the brand-new home of your dreams...today!

Allen County Realty

New logo, same family feel.

Deer Creek Realty

Commercial Property, Investment & Income, Land, Home in Town, Businesses, Country Homes, Equine Property, Farms, and Ranches for sale

Infinity Real Estate LLC

We can help buy your next home or sell your old one!

Churches

Faith Assembly of God

Covenant of Faith Christian Center

Seventh-day Adventist Church

Carlyle Presbyterian Church

Community Church of the Nazarene

Fellowship Regional Church

Iola First Baptist Church

First Presbyterian Church of Iola

Grace Lutheran Church

Harvest Baptist Church

Humboldt United Methodist Church

Iola First Assembly of God

RiverTree Christian Church

Waypoint Church

Wesley United Methodist Church

Items for Sale

Packing Papers Available

PACKING PAPERS AVAILABLE at the Iola Register Office. $3 per bundle.

