The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has reopened U.S. 169 from Maryland Road at Welda north to the south U.S. 169/U.S. 59 junction.

This section has been closed for reconstruction since spring 2020. Expect intermittent lane closures as the contractor completes work on the highway.

Check KDOT’s updated traveler information website, www.Kandrive.org, for more road condition and construction details.