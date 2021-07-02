Richard White

Richard Thomas White, 72, of Iola, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at his home. He was born on May 18, 1949, in Wichita, the son of Robert and Elva White.
Richard married Linda Taylor, who passed away in October of 2019. Richard worked as the manager for many years at B&B Theaters. He enjoyed working there with all of the staff and customers.
Richard was a true sports fan. He was a baseball coach for many years and enjoyed watching all other sporting events. He enjoyed being outdoors, going fishing and hunting when he could, but most importantly, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Richard is survived by: children, Jeff White and Crystal Jones of Iola, Greg White of Independence, and Hayden White of Iola; and grandchildren, Jack, Henry, Emmitt, Makayla, Josh and Owen.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; wife Linda; brother Robert White; and sister Roberta White.
Cremation has been requested with no services planned at this time. Memorials have been suggested to either the Iola City Recreation Program or the Colony Crest USD 479 Baseball Program and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
