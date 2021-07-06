Wanda Nordt

Wanda Ladine (Scott) Nordt, 84, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, peacefully in her sleep.
Born on May 9, 1937, in Iola, the daughter of Russell (RG) and Opal (Dewey) Scott.
Wanda was a graduate of the Iola High School class of 1956. On July 27, 1956, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Iola, Wanda married Gary L. Nordt. Wanda and Gary were married for 55 years until his death on Nov. 2, 2011. They lived most of their married life in Humboldt.
Wanda was a homemaker, and she also had a daycare for several years. Wanda worked in a factory as well and at National Garment for several years until her retirement.
Wanda enjoyed the simple things in life like family dinners and Biblesta, and had the best ham and beans (which never contained more than 239 beans cause 240 is “too farty.”) This was her husband’s favorite joke.
Wanda was a lifelong member of St. Peters Lutheran Church. She enjoyed watching tennis on television until her dying days.
Most of all, Wanda loved her family and grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Survivors include children, Kelly Nordt of Chanute, Bryan (Judy) Nordt of Chanute, Christy Nordt of Chanute, Russell (Sarah) Nordt of Parsons, Annette Morris of Chanute; along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cremation has been requested with a memorial service at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Humboldt. Memorials have been suggested to the church and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
