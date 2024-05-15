 | Wed, May 15, 2024
PSU’s Johnson qualifies for national meet

But teammate Drew Wilhite just missed the cut in the decathlon

May 15, 2024 - 3:28 PM

Pittsburg State University freshman and Humboldt native Maddox Johnson has qualified for the NCAA-Division II national meet in the javelin. Photo by PSU photo

PITTSBURG — Humboldt native Maddox Johnson is headed to nationals.

Johnson, a freshman at Pittsburg State University, learned Tuesday his 64.91-meter javelin throw at the MIAA Track and Field Championships earlier this month was long enough to qualify him for the NCAA-Division 2 National Championships May 23-25 in Emporia.

The throw, equivalent to 212 feet, 11 inches, is the 14th longest in the country this season, and ranks second among all college freshmen.

Teammate and fellow Humboldt native Drew Wilhite just missed the cut to compete in the decathlon. Wilhite, who took second in the decathlon at the MIAA meet and is ranked in the top 20, did not get selected.

