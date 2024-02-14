Why advertise in the Register?

OUR READERS ARE YOUR CUSTOMERS.

They come from every corner of Allen County and beyond. They’re our bankers, teachers, doctors, farmers, lawyers, laborers and others with money to spend. We help you reach customers, both new and existing, and put your business at the top of their minds. Our advertising team is committed to working with you and your business each step of the way to create and deliver results and help you reach your goals.

Testimonials – Why do you advertise with The Iola Register?

“This is our local paper. We advertise it in because of its support of our local community and businesses.” Karen Boren, owner of Boren’s Roofing Inc Advertiser for 34 years “We advertise in the Register for three main reasons. First, to support local businesses. Two, to spread news and updates about the endowment as a whole and to showcase upcoming events. And third, to cultivate and grow our audience within the communinity and the Register’s reach.” Lauren Maisberger, director of development of Allen Community College Endowment Advertiser for 2 years “I would recommend advertising in The Register for two reasons. First, it may reach readers who are new to the business and second, having a local newspaper, one who has to stand behind what they report, keeps the news honest. The Register’s owner and staff will always listen to your concerns.” Kathleen Monfort, business manager of Red Barn Veterinary Service Advertiser for 22 years

WHERE TO ADVERTISE

Print Advertising

• Daily newspaper: From Tuesday to Saturday, place your ad and promote your business. We work with your budget and make sure our readers know, like and trust your brand.

From Tuesday to Saturday, place your ad and promote your business. We work with your budget and make sure our readers know, like and trust your brand. • Booster pages: Congratulate and support your local sports team during special events.

Congratulate and support your local sports team during special events. • Magazines & special sections: With over ten magazines at year, including our Area Business Directory, seasonal sports magazines, and Bowlus and Allen County Fair magazines, your ads have a captive audience.

Digital Advertising

• Online ads: With over 35,000 unique visitors a month, iolaregister.com is the place to reach your digital audience at just a click away.

With over 35,000 unique visitors a month, iolaregister.com is the place to reach your digital audience at just a click away. • The Iola Marketplace: When you promote your classified ad in our print newspaper, you also get a place in our online Marketplace, whether you’re hiring, promoting or buying.

Digital Marketing

Let your business thrive with strategic marketing solutions that help you stand out from your competitors.

• Website design services

• Digital Marketing

• Powerlistings+

• Social Media Management

Custom Printing

Do you need business cards? Flyers for your business? Brochures, postcards, tickets, or mailers? We can help your business each step of the way to create, design and deliver the print materials you need.

Promote and grow your business with our products and services. Contact us today!