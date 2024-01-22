2024 winter series focuses on women’s health issues

With the turning of the calendar from 2023 to 2024, many Americans have likely set their New Year’s resolution to stick to “healthier” habits or routines. According to a research study conducted by the Fisher College of Business, 43% of people quit their resolution by the end of January.

One cause for this high failure rate could be that our beliefs about “healthy” habits are based on opinions, not facts. There is a lot of information on the Internet related to health topics. Whether it’s the newest drug to help with fat loss or a miracle workout routine that will give you a shredded 6-pack of abs, it can be hard to determine what is and is not a reliable resource that you can put your trust in. If you don’t see instant results as promised by all the false information, you will probably find yourself being part of that 43% statistic.

For that reason, the K-State Research and Extension Living Well Wednesday team has dedicated the 2024 Winter Series to topics focused on women’s health.