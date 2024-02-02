4-H kicks off new year

The roll call question for the City Slickers 4-H Club’s Jan. 14 meeting was “Who do you think will win the Super Bowl?” Twelve members were present. The club members discussed their upcoming participation in the district Model Meeting contest on Feb. 13 and sang “Row, Row, Row Your Boat.” Ty Shaughnessy led a parliamentary lesson on “Amending a Motion,” and Elijah Mentzer gave a program on building a simple electromagnetic motor. A game of freeze tag and snacks rounded out the evening. Pictured is Elijah Mentzer giving a talk on how magnets and electricity can work together to make a simple electromagnetic motor.