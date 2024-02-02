 | Fri, Feb 02, 2024
Menu Search Log in

4-H kicks off new year

Club members hear program on magnets and how electricity can work together to make a simple electromagnetic motor

Community

February 2, 2024 - 3:16 PM

Courtesy photo

The roll call question for the City Slickers 4-H Club’s Jan. 14 meeting was “Who do you think will win the Super Bowl?” Twelve members were present. The club members discussed their upcoming participation in the district Model Meeting contest on Feb. 13 and sang “Row, Row, Row Your Boat.” Ty Shaughnessy led a parliamentary lesson on “Amending a Motion,” and Elijah Mentzer gave a program on building a simple electromagnetic motor. A game of freeze tag and snacks rounded out the evening. Pictured is Elijah Mentzer giving a talk on how magnets and electricity can work together to make a simple electromagnetic motor.

Related
August 18, 2021
May 25, 2021
April 7, 2020
August 20, 2019
Most Popular