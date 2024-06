Roland and Spring Sutterby celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house at the North Community Building Saturday. Roland and Spring Sutterby on their wedding day. Courtesy photo

They were married on June 1, 1974, at the First Christian Church of Iola by the Rev. Donald Hood.

Roland is the son of Merle and Betty Sutterby. Spring is the daughter of Richard and Wanda Lytle.

Their children are Quentin Sutterby and fiance Megan Phillips, and Kelci and Sean Maier, all of Iola.

They have four grandchildren.