The children and grandchildren of Chris and Carol Bauer proudly announce the 50th wedding anniversary of their parents.

Chris Bauer and Carol Cress were married June 10, 1972, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Humboldt.

Friends and family are invited to attend a reception in their honor on Saturday, June 11, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Humboldt United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 806 N. 9th St.