60th anniversary

James and Judy Heinrich will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Wednesday.
Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no formal gathering, but friends and family are asked to remember the Heinrichs in prayer, cards or sweet actions as they see fit. Correspondence may be sent to 307 S. Main St., LaHarpe, KS 66751.
James Allen Heinrich, son of Allen and Pauline (Belvoir) Heinrich, and Judy Mae Overy, daughter of Fred and Frances Overy, were married Dec. 2, 1960.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives