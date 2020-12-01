Menu Search Log in

60th anniversary

James and Judy Heinrich

Community

December 1, 2020 - 9:09 AM

James and Judy HeinrichCourtesy photo

James and Judy Heinrich will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Wednesday.

Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no formal gathering, but friends and family are asked to remember the Heinrichs in prayer, cards or sweet actions as they see fit. Correspondence may be sent to 307 S. Main St., LaHarpe, KS 66751.

James Allen Heinrich, son of Allen and Pauline (Belvoir) Heinrich, and Judy Mae Overy, daughter of Fred and Frances Overy, were married Dec. 2, 1960.

Related
June 5, 2020
March 21, 2017
December 10, 2010
November 26, 2010
Trending