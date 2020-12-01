60th anniversary

James and Judy Heinrich Courtesy photo

James and Judy Heinrich will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Wednesday.

Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no formal gathering, but friends and family are asked to remember the Heinrichs in prayer, cards or sweet actions as they see fit. Correspondence may be sent to 307 S. Main St., LaHarpe, KS 66751.

James Allen Heinrich, son of Allen and Pauline (Belvoir) Heinrich, and Judy Mae Overy, daughter of Fred and Frances Overy, were married Dec. 2, 1960.