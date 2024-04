WAMEGO — Members of 620 Athletics competed in Wamego the weekend of April 6-7 in a meet hosted by CATTS Gymnastics.

The meet had over 400 gymnasts competing. The 620 Athletics competitive squad is made up of four teams: Xcel Gold, Xcel Silver, Xcel Bronze and Xcel Copper.

All-Around Champion Stormi Yoder.

All-Around Champion Kamila Morris.

The 620 Athletics Xcel Gold team placed fifth. From left, Mya Nicholas, Vivian Johnston, Andrey Yoder and Kaylee Feuerborn.

Mya Nicholas takes the podium in the first place spot and Andrey Yoder is in the 4th place spot.

The 620 Athletics Xcel Silver team placed third. Front row from left, Ezrah Joy, Lillie Johnson; back, Kayley Newland, Coach Bri Johnson, Zoey Scheibmeir, Piper Albert, Kathy Yoder, Lucy Katzer, Coach Katie Yoder and Heidi Moyer.

Harper Robb placed first on vault and uneven bars.

The 620 Athletics Xcel Copper team placed second. Front row from left, Quinn Jensen, Harper Robb, Kora Harkins; middle, Isley Stowell, Laine Bradbury, Finley Mueller; back, Gentry Tucker, Jo Newland, Maddy Schwindt and Wren Schultz.

620 Athletics came away with two All-Around champions, Xcel Bronze gymnast Stormi Yoder in the 5-6-year-old division and Xcel Bronze gymnast Kamila Morris in the 9-year-old age division.