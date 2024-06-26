65th anniversary

Arthur and Barbara Lake celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary June 1. The children are hosting a card shower. Those wishing the couple a happy anniversary can send cards to 2468 6th Road, Westphalia, KS 66093.

The couple were married June 1, 1959, at the bride’s home in rural Le Roy. They worked in farming and teaching and lived at their farm southeast of Aliceville in Coffey County.

Their children are Timothy Lake, Chris Lake, Heather Brown and Jed Lake. They have three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.