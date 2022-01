Theodore and Sharon Harvey, long time residents of Effingham, S.C., celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Jan. 13, 2022.

Ted is a native of Summerville, SC while Sharon was born in Kinsley. The couple met through her brother while Ted was in the U.S. Navy. Ted and Sharon enjoy the wildlife on their farm, visiting with family and friends, and reading the Bible. Their legacy includes 5 children, 7 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.