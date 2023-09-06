A look back in time – September 1963

60 Years Ago

Celebrating the 62nd anniversary this week of the opening of Globe Clothing Store in Iola, Louis Schlanger, who founded the store in 1901, at the age of 19, well remembers the gas boom days of Iola’s early history. At that time there were no electric lights in Iola, no paved streets and no sewage system, but some 4,000 more people than there are today. The store’s two employees, Clark Huber and Eddie Lewman, have been on staff for more than 40 years. Mr. Schlanger’s son, Louis Joseph Schlanger, has managed the store for the past 18 years.

