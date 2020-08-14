A look back in time – August 1990

August 1990

Aug. 10 — A fire destroyed three Iola business buildings on the west side of the square early today and damaged several others. The fire, which firefighters think started in the kitchen area of T.C.’s Diner, destroyed that building, which contained John Foust’s law offices on its second floor. Also destroyed were a building which housed Hixon’s Office Supplies and Equipment and the China Palace Restaurant building. Five other buildings on the block were damaged by smoke or heat. Among the businesses involved were the Unique Salon of Beauty, John Boyer’s Accucast Dental Laboratory and a computer business owned by Robin Boyer.

