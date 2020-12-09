A look back in time – December 1996

The Iola Music Club will present a holiday concert Sunday at the First Presbyterian Church. Vespers, which is usually presented at this time, will be replaced this year by this concert.
A new service at Allen County Hospital is the cardiac rehabilitation center to help those with heart disease recover from heart attacks and other heart incidents.
