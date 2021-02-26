Menu Search Log in

A look back in time – February 1996

25 Years Ago

Community

February 26, 2021 - 11:27 AM

Gates Corporation, which has a hose manufacturing plant in Iola, and Tomkins PLC of London, England, announced the signing of a definitive contract for Tomkins’ acquisition of the Gates Rubber Company. The choice of Tompkins caps a nine-month search by the Gates family of Denver, Colo., the primary shareholders of the Gates Corp.

*****

The east platform of the Marsh arch bridge west of Iola on U.S. 54 Highway was taken down Tuesday by a Mayes Construction worker, David Orear, who has demolished about half a dozen such bridges and said the structure was unsafe and due for demolition.

Related
June 20, 2014
March 5, 2014
February 13, 2012
December 30, 2010
Trending