A look back in time – February 1996

Gates Corporation, which has a hose manufacturing plant in Iola, and Tomkins PLC of London, England, announced the signing of a definitive contract for Tomkins’ acquisition of the Gates Rubber Company. The choice of Tompkins caps a nine-month search by the Gates family of Denver, Colo., the primary shareholders of the Gates Corp.

The east platform of the Marsh arch bridge west of Iola on U.S. 54 Highway was taken down Tuesday by a Mayes Construction worker, David Orear, who has demolished about half a dozen such bridges and said the structure was unsafe and due for demolition.