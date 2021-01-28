A look back in time – January 1991

Twin sisters, Shelley and Sheri Moore, and former Iola High School Fillies basketball team members in 1988, are starters on the Emporia State University Hornet’s women’s basketball team this year.

The Rev. and Mrs. Waylon Ingle listened to President George Bush’s speech Wednesday night announcing the U.S. attack on Iraq. The Ingles’ son, David, is with the 101st Airborne Division stationed in Saudi Arabia. Rev. Ingle, pastor of First Baptist Church, cut short scheduled services so he and his congregation would be home in time to view the president’s speech.