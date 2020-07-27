A look back in time – July 1990

Beverly and Gary Hawk, along with their daughter, Lora, have purchased The Classy Attic, at 14 S. Washington, from Dr. Tell and Vicki Copening. Artwork by Gary Hawk will be added to the current stock at the store.

Virginia Creitz of Iola told Register reporter Lillian Qualls she remembers traveling with her father’s band on the Chautauqua circuit the summer of 1918, during World War I, on a tour that lasted 16 weeks. Creitz, who later became a professional violinist, was nine years old at the time. She and her seven-year-old sister, Madge, played trumpet duets at the shows.