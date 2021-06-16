 | Wed, Jun 16, 2021
A look back in time – June 1991

30 Years Ago

June 16, 2021 - 8:51 AM

Howard “Tony” Immel, long-time Iola attorney, was named the recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Award during the annual luncheon of the University of Kansas School of Law Thursday.

*****

Three Iola residents, Mary Ann Dvorachek, her daughter, Dorothy, and Jennifer Setter, won awards from the University Press of Kansas at Lawrence in an essay contest titled “What Kansas Means to Me.” Dvorachek tied for first place in the adult category and will receive $125 and $50 worth of books. Dorothy Dvorachek and Setter, both 17, shared youth category honors.

