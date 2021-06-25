A look back in time – June 1996

The Humboldt Union has a new owner. Randall Braden, owner and publisher of The Yates Center News, purchased the Union from Jackie Witherspoon, effective June 1. In its 130-year history the Union has had 13 publishers before Braden. Emerson and Mickey Lynn, current publishers of the Register, were editors and publishers of the weekly from 1951 to 1958.

*****

Bret Heim, Allen County’s first assistant county attorney, says he’s happy in his first job and looks forward to starting his career here. Heim will graduate from Washburn University’s School of Law soon. He is a native of Hutchinson. Heim and Angela Dix plan to marry In October. She has a degree in elementary education and hopes to find a teaching job in the area.