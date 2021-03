J. D. McNett, a 1984 graduate of Iola High School, has been nominated for the Bronze Star Medal for bravery. McNett is part of a Patriot rocket battery and is stationed at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Because Iola High School FFA members Lisa Nelson and Brock Kerr have been elected president and vice-president respectively of the Southeast Kansas FFA District, Charles Kerr IHS FFA sponsor will become the district sponsor. The district has 903 members from 24 chapters.