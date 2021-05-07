A look back in time – May 1956

Stock car racing season opens at Lapland track, Gas City. Glen and Lyle Harvey will open “Lapland” for the fifth season and look forward to a good year of entertainment for hotrod fans.

*****

Allen County is approaching the last phase of its polio vaccine program. By Friday of this week, free Salk vaccine shots will have been given to all children between the ages of one and five whose parents apply for them and who have had one previous shot. Children between 5 and 10 have already been given two shots. Thus all children under 10 will have had two inoculations by the end of the week and should be virtually immune to the disease.