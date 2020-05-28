A Look Back in Time — May 1975

Iola city building superintendent Lonnie Henkle said 163 building permits were issued in 1974 for all manner of construction, including homes, businesses, building additions, garages, fences and signs. Twenty-seven of those resulted in the construction of new homes. Thirty-three permits have been issued so far this year and 17 new homes have been built, he said. If the pattern continues, Henkle said, the number of new homes built this year should triple the number built in 1974. Willard Horde, of Horde and McFadden Construction, says they now have eight homes “going up,” and are planning 25-30 new homes for the year, all on speculation. These will be three-bedroom, one and one-half bath homes ranging in price from $20,000 to $24,000. The firm usually builds two houses a month, Horde said.

*****

Crest High School will graduate 31 seniors in ceremonies Sunday in the auditorium in Colony.