A look back in time – May 1976

“Milk drinkers make better rowers” is the sign painted on the oar-lock innertube raft powered by Ron Coltrane, Mike Pucket and Doug Coltrane which was the first raft under the Neosho River bridge at Humboldt yesterday in the eighth annual Iola-to-Humboldt innertube raft race. Not all of the racers were as dead set on winning, though. In a photo in today’s Register, Randy Stanley, Terry Leavitt, Jack Stanley and Tina Leavitt were content to let the current of the river do most of the work as they had a good time floating down the 15-mile stretch. Nearly 70 rafts were entered in the race.

*****

Mrs. Mickey Lynn of Iola has been named to a three-year term on the State Advisory Council for Title IV of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act. The council is responsible for advising the State Department of Education on the preparation of, and policy matters relating to the administration of the state plan, the development of criteria for distribution of funds and approval of applications. Mrs. Lynn will be one of those representing the lay community, the announcement of the appointment stated.