A look back in time – November 1965

Five Allen County 4-H Club members will receive the state’s coveted Who’s Who Key Award, at Saturday night’s annual 4-H Achievement party, Tom Maxwell, county agricultural agent, announced today. In recognition of excellent all around 4-H club records those to be honored are: Marilyn Darling and Nancy McEndree of the Prairie Dell club; Don Hageman and Larry Lust of the 5-Star club; and Don Cress of the Logan Pals club. About 1 percent of Kansas club members receive the award each year, Maxwell said.

*****

Jim Freeman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Freeman, and Pat Haire, son of Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Haire, received their Eagle Scout awards Sunday in ceremonies at the First Methodist Church. Freeman and Haire, members of Troop 55, have been together in Scouting since they first joined the Cubs.