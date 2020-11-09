A look back in time- November 1994

Humboldt voters passed a $3.35 million school bond issue in Tuesday’s election, 631 to 615, and agreed to close the Zillah Middle School, 636 to 609. The bond money will be used to build a new middle school. Allen County voters followed statewide results, supporting Bill Graves for governor. Voters also gave Sam Brownback a strong majority over John Carlin for U.S. Congress and elected Allen Countian Mandy Specht to the State Board of Education seat to which she had been appointed earlier.
