 Thu, Oct 05, 2023
A look back in time – October 1963

60 years ago

The Allen County Health Facilities Planning Council has recommended a new wing be added to Allen County Hospital, increasing bed capacity from 42 to 56. The council also agreed with conclusions reached in a six-month study directed by the Kansas Health Facilities Information Service.

*****

A new rock crusher, costing $62,500, has arrived for Allen County in Chanute and will be first located at the quarry on the Elder Thomas farm seven miles south of the drive-in theater, Charles Burrows, chairman of the board of county commissioners, said today. Allen County will not sell crushed rock to the City of Iola, the county commissioners said. 

