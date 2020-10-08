A look back in time – October 1980

Tom Ellis, a native of Iola who now lives in Los Angeles, has a display of his art in the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. He works in many media. Ellis is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Ellis of Iola.

*****

Denise Apt was unanimously nominated to fill the unexpired term of state Rep. George Works, who died Aug. 20. Members of the Allen County Republican Committee recommended Apt as the nominee for the 10th District position in the November election. Works was serving his fourth term.