A look back in time – October 1988 

Basic party philosophies surfaced in exchanges between Republican Denise Apt of Iola and Democrat Doug Walker of Osawatomie at a candidate forum here Wednesday night. The two are competing for the state senate seat being vacated by the retirement of Sen. Robert V. Talkington. About 60 attended.

*****

Five men arrested in Allen County after a raid on a marijuana patch near Mildred last week are apparently members of a massive marijuana-farming operation. That’s the opinion of Sheriff Ron Moore, who participated in other raids over the weekend. Moore said that documents found with the five men arrested here and two others at an Ottawa hotel linked the marijuana-growing operations.