A look back in time – September 1952

A new eating place, Menegay’s Grill, is opening in Iola by Mr. and Mrs. A. G. Menegay, who recently operated the South Street Cafe. The grill occupies the lower floor of the American Legion building at the corner of Washington and Madison streets. The dining room will seat 72 guests, 16 at the counter, 32 in six booths of different size and 24 at smaller tables designed to seat four each. The Menegays will close the South Street Cafe, which was opened nearly 30 years ago by E. F. and John Bergman. The Menegays bought it in 1947.

COLONY — The Colony school has 49 high school students and 107 grade school students. The building was extensively remodeled over the summer.