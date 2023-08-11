ACC faculty feted

Allen Community College kicked off its convocation Thursday morning by recognizing faculty and staff who have exceeded expectations.

Travis Robb, biological science instructor, and Frankie Chapman, administrative assistant to the athletic director, were among those honored. The pair were selected as Allen Community College’s 2022-2023 League for Innovation Excellence Award recipients.

The award recognizes outstanding faculty and staff who have made a significant difference in their students’ lives and local communities. Nominees for the award are nominated by their peers and voted on by a committee of previous award winners. The award, one of Allen’s most prestigious, is given to selected community college faculty and staff across the United States.