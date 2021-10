Iola’s First Baptist Church is once again sponsoring Adopt-A-Child, a charitable endeavor that provides Christmas gifts for area youngsters in need.

The program is open to any child in Allen County, except for Humboldt, which has a separate Adopt-A-Child program.

Sign-up runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Nov. 4 at First Baptist Church, 801 N. Cottonwood St.