Aging Expo is April 26

Aging with Attitude Regional Expo is slated for Friday, April 26, at Foursquare Church in Parsons.

March 12, 2024 - 2:33 PM

It’s taking place every day, for everyone — aging that is, and it is an opportunity. The community is invited to learn more on Friday, April 26, at the Aging with Attitude Regional Expo.

The expo is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at  Foursquare Church, 98 Main St., Parsons. 

Its goals are to promote positive attitudes about aging and educate on issues that support physical, mental, and financial health. 

K-State Research and Extension along with community partners will host the expo.

The event includes presentations, activities, prizes, a resource fair, and lunch.

Keynote presentation topics will include container gardening at Medicare Q&A. Attendees will hear from a horticulture expert on creating a garden, as well as a senior health insurance counselor and coordinator.

