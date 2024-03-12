Aging Expo is April 26

It’s taking place every day, for everyone — aging that is, and it is an opportunity. The community is invited to learn more on Friday, April 26, at the Aging with Attitude Regional Expo.

The expo is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Foursquare Church, 98 Main St., Parsons.

Its goals are to promote positive attitudes about aging and educate on issues that support physical, mental, and financial health.

K-State Research and Extension along with community partners will host the expo.

The event includes presentations, activities, prizes, a resource fair, and lunch.

Keynote presentation topics will include container gardening at Medicare Q&A. Attendees will hear from a horticulture expert on creating a garden, as well as a senior health insurance counselor and coordinator.