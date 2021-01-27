Aging father writes high school girlfriend

Dear Carolyn: My 86-year-old father has had a two-year long email correspondence with his old high school girlfriend. He writes to her at least once a day, sometimes more. He shares information about us kids and his grandkids, which is none of her business, and says things that are a bit more than just friendly chatting.
He leaves his email open, so I’ve read a few of them when I’ve been at their house for holidays. (I know, I know.)
The kicker is that he’s been happily married to my mom for more than 60 years. My mom is starting to suffer from slight mental decline, and I think he is lonely. It feels as if he is having an emotional affair with this woman. My sisters and I are pretty irritated. We want him to knock off the emailing, or at the very least not talk about us kids. Is there anything we can do?
