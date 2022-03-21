Aging With Attitude returns to Fort Scott

Every stage in life offers challenges, and making the most of one’s later years requires different tools and perspectives than other stages.

To connect older Kansans and promote physical, mental and financial health, K-State Research and Extension and several community agencies and businesses are offering the annual Aging with Attitude Regional Expo on April 29 in Fort Scott.

This year’s expo will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Community Christian Church, 1919 Horton St. Among the topics on the agenda are: