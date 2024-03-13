Allen County students graduate from ESU

EMPORIA — Nearly 500 Emporia State University students graduated during ceremonies in December 2023.

Students from this area who graduated include:

Amanda Easley of Colony; master of science in special education with a concentration in high incidence special education

Ashlynn Booth of Humboldt; bachelor of science in biochemistry and molecular biology

Kellie King DeNoon of Humboldt; master of science in special education with a concentration in high incidence special education