Allen County students graduate from ESU

EMPORIA — Nearly 500 Emporia State University students graduated during ceremonies in December 2023.
Students from this area who graduated include:
Amanda Easley of Colony; master of science in special education with a concentration in high incidence special education
Ashlynn Booth of Humboldt; bachelor of science in biochemistry and molecular biology
Kellie King DeNoon of Humboldt; master of science in special education with a concentration in high incidence special education
