Members of the Allen County Volunteer Fire Department are, from left, Dan Rider, Dillon Hall, Justin Prichard, Terry Johnson, Darrell Baughn, Pam Baughn, Jerred Findlay, department co-founders Bill and Marjorie Mentzer, Trevor Tush, Travis Baughn and Jason Trego. Not pictured are John Hutton, Jackson Meats, Morgan Baska, Randy Slocum and Sara Hutton.