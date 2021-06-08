 | Tue, Jun 08, 2021
Allen Crime Stoppers resume fundraising

Community

June 8, 2021 - 7:56 AM

An enchilada dinner will help Allen County Crime Stoppers replenish their reward funds after the coronavirus pandemic put a temporary hold on fundraising activities.

Crime Stoppers offers monetary rewards in some cases to encourage people to report tips or information about a crime. No tax money is used, and all reward money comes from donations or fundraising. The maximum amount of an award is $1,000.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, no fundraisers were offered and the fund has dropped below 1,000, Mike Ford, with the Iola Police Department, said. Typically, the organization has two or three fundraisers every year.

