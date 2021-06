The Allen County Democratic Party is hosting an ice cream social at 3 p.m. Saturday at the North Community Building, 505 N. Buckeye St.

Guests will include State Democratic Chair Vicki Hiatt and National Committee members Usha Reddi and Hank Chamberlain. Diabetic-friendly refreshments will be an option. No long speeches, just visiting and socializing with fellow Democrats, according to Mike Bruner, Allen County chair.

For more information call Bruner at 620-433-0228.