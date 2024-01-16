Alpha-Gal cooking class is Sunday

The third Alpha-Gal Syndrome Cooking Class will be at noon, Sunday, Jan. 14, at 2401 S. State in Iola. Debbie Goff, RN is the presenter.

Anyone is welcome even if they didn’t attend a previous meeting. Information about this tick bite side-effect will be reviewed and additional instruction with shopping tips will be presented about what can be eaten when limited to chicken, turkey and fish.

Food samples will be provided as well as recipes for soup, bread, quiche and casseroles.