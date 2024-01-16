 | Tue, Jan 16, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Alpha-Gal cooking class is Sunday

Class will share dishes that are approved for those with the tick bite side-effect

Community

January 16, 2024 - 3:11 PM

Red meat is off-limits for those suffering with Alpha-Gal. Photo by (Dreamstime/TNS)

The third Alpha-Gal Syndrome Cooking Class will be at noon, Sunday, Jan. 14, at 2401 S. State in Iola. Debbie Goff, RN is the presenter.

Anyone is welcome even if they didn’t attend a previous meeting. Information about this tick bite side-effect will be reviewed and additional instruction with shopping tips will be presented about what can be eaten when limited to chicken, turkey and fish.

Food samples will be provided as well as recipes for soup, bread, quiche and casseroles.

Related
January 10, 2024
November 6, 2023
September 19, 2023
June 13, 2022
Most Popular