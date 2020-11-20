Menu Search Log in

Anniversary: Bill and Roberta Shirley

Iolans Bill and Roberta Shirley will mark their 62nd wedding anniversary Sunday

Community

November 20, 2020 - 1:13 PM

Iolans Bill and Roberta Shirley will mark their 62nd wedding anniversary Sunday.

Bill and Roberta were married Nov. 22, 1968, at Airborne Chapel in Fort Benning, Ga.

They’ve since had four children, son Tim born in Fort Benning, daughter Susan, born in German; son Scott, born in Garnett, and daughter Sara, born in Japan.

Related
February 14, 2018
January 28, 2014
April 15, 2011
December 30, 2010
Trending