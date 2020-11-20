Anniversary: Bill and Roberta Shirley

Iolans Bill and Roberta Shirley will mark their 62nd wedding anniversary Sunday.
Bill and Roberta were married Nov. 22, 1968, at Airborne Chapel in Fort Benning, Ga.
They’ve since had four children, son Tim born in Fort Benning, daughter Susan, born in German; son Scott, born in Garnett, and daughter Sara, born in Japan.
