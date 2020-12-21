Anniversary: Bill and Thelma Hillbrant

Mr. and Mrs. Bill and Thelma Hillbrant celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary today.
Cards would be appreciated. Please send to: 1226 2200 St., Iola, KS 66749
