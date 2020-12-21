Menu Search Log in

Anniversary: Bill and Thelma Hillbrant

Mr. and Mrs. Bill and Thelma Hillbrant celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary today.

Community

December 21, 2020 - 9:16 AM

Mr. and Mrs. Bill and Thelma Hillbrant celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary today.

Cards would be appreciated. Please send to: 1226 2200 St., Iola, KS 66749

Related
February 26, 2019
May 27, 2016
May 12, 2015
December 17, 2010
Trending