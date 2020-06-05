Menu Search Log in

Anniversary: Carl and Barbara Letsinger

Carl and Barbara Letsinger will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Community

June 5, 2020 - 3:11 PM

Carl and Barbara Letsinger will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Carl Letsinger and Barbara Joan Sinclair were married June 10, 1960, in Iola, by the Honorable Earl Ruse.

The vows were witnessed by H.A. and Pauline Letsinger.

Related
April 22, 2020
April 15, 2020
April 7, 2020
March 20, 2020
Trending