An arts and crafts show will benefit the Allen County Animal Rescue Facility Saturday in Iola.

An assortment of Christmas ornaments and decorations, quilted items, fabric craft, jewelry, candies, soap, jellies, baked goods, crochet and knitted items and other miscellaneous products will be sold from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the John Silas Bass North Community Building, 505 N. Buckeye St.

Lunch will be served by ACARF.