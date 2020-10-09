Altoona Midway schools close for COVID

Altoona-Midway schools were closed Friday due to COVID-19.
“USD 387 has a COVID issue that is not directly tied to a large number of positive cases,” according Superintendent Brent Kaempfe, adding that a large number of quarantines are to be expected, according to a newsbrief published in The Chanute Tribune.
All activities scheduled for Thursday and Friday were canceled. There was an emergency board meeting planned Thursday night to make further decisions.
