Altoona Midway schools close for COVID

Altoona-Midway schools were closed Friday due to COVID-19.

“USD 387 has a COVID issue that is not directly tied to a large number of positive cases,” according Superintendent Brent Kaempfe, adding that a large number of quarantines are to be expected, according to a newsbrief published in The Chanute Tribune.

All activities scheduled for Thursday and Friday were canceled. There was an emergency board meeting planned Thursday night to make further decisions.

