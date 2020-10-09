Menu Search Log in

Altoona Midway schools close for COVID

Schools closed Friday because of coronavirus, with many quarantines expected.

October 9, 2020 - 2:59 PM

Altoona-Midway schools were closed Friday due to COVID-19.

“USD 387 has a COVID issue that is not directly tied to a large number of positive cases,” according Superintendent Brent Kaempfe, adding that a large number of quarantines are to be expected, according to a newsbrief published in The Chanute Tribune.

All activities scheduled for Thursday and Friday were canceled. There was an emergency board meeting planned Thursday night to make further decisions.

