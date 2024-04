You’ll never have a better reason to sort through your attic or garage than now.

Organizers with the “American Pickers,” a History Channel series that explores the world of antiquing, will come this way in June — but only if it’s worth their time.

The show’s crew is reviewing submissions now from across Kansas to determine their route.

The pickers do not select stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums, or anything open to the public.